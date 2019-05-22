Home

Carlo B. Parola Obituary
Colchester - Carlo B. Parola, 85, of Colchester, passed away May 20, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife Ana; and son Taber.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Bow Lane in Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to the church.

Published in The Day on May 22, 2019
