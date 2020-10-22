1/1
Carlo E. Porazzi
Baltimore, Md. - Carlo E. Porazzi Lt. Cmdr (Ret.) USCG, 78, of Parkville, Md. passed peacefully Oct. 17, 2020.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y. in 1942, he was the first of four sons of Mario A. and Margaret K. Porazzi of Shore Acres, Staten Island.

A graduate of Curtis High School in 1959 he proceeded to the Academy of Aeronautics and later joined the United States Coast Guard. In his early years in the service, he served on the "Forty Footer" utility craft that patrolled the harbors; subsequently he served on the USCGC Tamaroa (that of the famed book, The Perfect Storm) and the USCGC Redwood, a buoy-tender vessel. His expertise in diesel engines found him maintaining the engines of the USCGC Taney, which serves as a floating museum in the Baltimore, Maryland harbor.

He was a gunsmith for Continental Firearms of Timonium, Md. from its opening in 1994 until the fall of 2016. He possessed NRA Certification in Instruction /Training Counseling /Chief Range Safety Officer; also he served as a member of the Law Enforcement Alliance of America.

Carlo will be remembered most, though, for his avid interest in tugboats. He was an excellent and creative modeler and his hobby was an obsession. He was into the details of his RC boat models and created some models from scratch due to his extensive knowledge of ships from his 30 plus years in the Coast Guard and a residency at the USCG Ship facility in Curtis Bay, Md.

He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, and grandfather in two families. From his first marriage, to surviving ex-wife, Margot P. Porazzi of Gales Ferry, he had four children, Carlo M. Porazzi, Tara Porazzi-Jones, Aimee Porazzi and Kristen Porazzi-Vanderveen; along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers, Alberto R. Porazzi of North Carolina and Arturo E. Porazzi (wife, Debora F. Porazzi) of Staten Island, N.Y. and predeceased by brother, Mario A. Porazzi, who passed in January of this year.

His loving wife and widow is Karen Anderson Amon-Porazzi of Parkville, Md. and on her side of the family, he is survived by three stepchildren, Randy Amon, Laurel Abell, Rob Amon; and thirteen stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Funeral Details: Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. Timonium, MD (410.252.6000). There is no viewing and a graveside ceremony is planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

For more details, contact the funeral home.

Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Karen, I am heartbroken to hear about Carlo. We will miss his stories and how he lit up when he spoke about you. I know he was your knight in shining armor and he will be missed by many. Keeping all of you in my prayers, Alicia
Alicia Osborne
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
Carlo jr, Tara, Aimee and Kristen you are in my thoughts.
I believe a father never leaves our side. His spirit is with us always.
With deepest sympathy
Rena (Iannaci) Barnowski
Rena
Friend
