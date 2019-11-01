|
|
Quaker Hill - Carlo Mei Jr., 90, passed away peacefully in his home in Quaker Hill with family Oct. 29, 2019. He was born in New London Aug. 16, 1929, to Carlo and Josephina "Irida" Mei, whom he was predeceased by, living his early childhood years in the "Fort" and his teenage years on Harris Rd.
Carlo married his wife Gertrude A. (Maurice) Mei June 26, 1954, in New London and a few years later, they moved to their home in Quaker Hill where they raised their five children and enjoyed countless pets.
His reputation for his masonry trade was astounding. He was a union bricklayer for 25 plus years and some of his more recognizable works include, the blacksmith's forge at the Mystic Seaport, the "W" on the New London High school building, Our Lady of Perpetual Help church rectory and the addition of the church in Quaker Hill, Jordan School House fireplace and chimney in Waterford, and Max's Package Store in East Lyme are just to name a few.
Carlo was an avid hunter and respectful as well as respected, sportsman and enjoyed spending time in the woods with his son, hunting dogs and a few close friends. He was a founding Member of the Niantic Sportsmen's Club and a charter member of the Bozrah Rod and Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Gertrude; his son Carlo R. Mei of Waterford; daughters, Lisa (Mei) Hurlock and Ted of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Lynn Mei of Waterford, Cynthia (Mei) Baude and Ronald of Waterford, Julie Mei of Quaker Hill; and his sister Constance (Mei) Rees of Killingworth. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Rebecca Stoddard, Domenica Traystman, Cote Mei, Chelsey (Baude) Roberts and Brad, Brogan Mei, Taylor (Baude) Adams and Milan, Harry Traystman, and Ronald Baude Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Charlotte; his two cats, Thumbalina and Zelda; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.
He was also predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth (Mei) Plona and Lydia Mei; and a brother-in-law and best friend, Ted Rees.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are asked to gather, for a memorial Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd., Quaker Hill. Interment is private.
Donations in his memory can be made to the New London Community Meal Center, 12 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320 or ANY local non-profit animal shelter or rescue that is dear to you, as Carlo loved all animals.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019