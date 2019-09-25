Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Simoes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos "Carl" Simoes Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos "Carl" Simoes Jr. Obituary
Clinton - Carlos "Carl" Simoes Jr., 61, of Clinton, passed away peacefully in his home Sept. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathy Simoes for 25 years. Carlos was born in New Haven July 1, 1958, son of the late Carlos Simoes Sr. and Gloria (Barnaba) Simoes.

He graduated from West Haven High School, in 1976, before beginning his career as a service representative for SNET/SBC/AT&T in both New Haven and North Haven, where he was employed for 25 years. Carlos was an amazing athlete and avid sports fan, rooting for the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Rangers, but his wife and family were the true loves of his life.

Besides his wife, Kathy, Carl is survived by his children, Nicole (Michael) Croce of West Haven, Brent Iacobelli of Wallingford, Thomas O'Connor of Tolland, and Jennifer O'Connor of Baltic; and his siblings, Gerri-Ann (James) Acabbo and Stephen (Sandra) Simoes.

He was the best Papa to all his grandchildren, Kyleigh Manfredi, Avarie Manfredi, Alayna O'Connor, Brayden O'Connor, Ashlynn O'Connor, Hailey Croce, Layla Croce; and great-grandson Kayson Manfredi. Carl also leaves behind many family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Swan Funeral Home, located at 80 E. Main St., Clinton.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Diabetes Foundation or the .
Published in The Day on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now