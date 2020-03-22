|
Norwich - Carlton M. Smith, 83, of Norwich passed away Sunday night, March 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Waterboro, Maine Dec. 16, 1937, the son of Malcolm and Alice Huff Smith. He was the husband of Dolores Staples Smith. Carlton retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat Company, where he had worked as a designer.
Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Carlton M. Smith Jr. of Ledyard and James and Timothy Smith of Norwich; and his grandchildren, Johnathan, Victoria and Carter.
All services will be private. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020