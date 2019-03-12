Waterford - Carlton Saari, 74, of Shore Road, Waterford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.



Carlton was born March 4, 1945, in New London, the son of Carl Frederick Saari and Henrietta Blean Saari.



Carlton was an electrician with IBEW Local 90 for many years. He was a life member of the Goshen Fire Department and a communicant of St. James Episcopal Church, New London. He served for five years in the Connecticut National Guard.



He is survived by his wife, Sheila Johnson Saari; a brother, Norman Saari of Charlotte, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.



Celebration of the Eucharist will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 76 Federal St., New London. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary