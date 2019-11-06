|
Uncasville - Carmen Reyes Vargas, 94, of Uncasville, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2019, at Beechwood Rehabilitation Center in New London.
Carmen was born in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico May 14, 1925, the daughter of Andreas Reyes and Rosalia Vargas. Her husband Guillermo Dominguez predeceased her.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2019