New London - Carmen Valenzuela, 84, of New London died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Peru June 13, 1935.



Funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London was entrusted with arrangements.



