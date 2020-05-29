Carmen Valenzuela
1935 - 2020
New London - Carmen Valenzuela, 84, of New London died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Peru June 13, 1935.

Funeral services and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
