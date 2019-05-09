Bozrah - Carol Ann (Tolson) Barber, 79, of Fitchville Rd., died May 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Norwich, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Arlene (Thompson) Tolson. She graduated from Fields Memorial School, Bozrah 1953 and Norwich Free Academy 1957.



Carol was employed by the Chelsea Groton Bank from 1956-1959. After traveling to Alaska in 1959 and giving birth to her oldest son Douglas, Carol dedicated the rest of her life to being an amazing mother and homemaker. Carol spent her entire life living in and volunteering in the Town of Bozrah. She was a member of and Treasurer of the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxillary from 1976-2011. Carol was also an active member of the Bozrah Historical Society as well as Treasurer from 1985-2018.



Carol devoted her life to her four children, their spouses and her seven beloved grandchildren. Her son Douglas, his wife Kim of Bozrah and their daughters Lauren and Heather; her son Scott, his wife MaryBeth of Bozrah and their son Timothy; her daughter Deborah Rizer, her husband Thomas of Sterling, children Victoria Smith and Benjamin Smith; and her son Glenn, his wife Jade of Voluntown and their children Cal and Veda.



Carol was predeceased by her son Douglas (2017) and her sister Priscilla (1944).



Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday May 10, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday May 11, at the Fitchville Baptist Church, 3 Bozrah St. Ext., Bozrah. Burial will immediately follow at Gardner-Bulkley Cemetery, Cemetery Ln., Bozrah.



Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Bozrah Historical Society.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 9, 2019