Norwich - Carol Ann Blais, 66, passed away Jan. 2, 2020. She spent most of her life in Connecticut, and her last two years in Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Valerie Blais; husband Carlos Vaz; sister Yvette Maynes; and brothers, Chris, Rick and Micheal Pariseau. She is survived by her brother Dane Pariseau; daughter Adrienne Fisher; granddaughters, Angelese and Anna; and grandson Demitris.
Carol attended Rockville High School and earned her bachelor of science degree in social work at Eastern Connecticut State University.
She loved crafts, spending time in nature, cheering for basketball games, helping her friends and family and finding humor in every situation. She will be dearly missed.
Her ashes will be laid to rest in the mountains of New Hampshire.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020