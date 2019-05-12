|
Groton - Carol Ann Peffley, 83, of Groton passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Harbor Village in New London.
She was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Ethel (Small) Hoch.
Carol Ann is survived by her husband Donald Peffley of Groton.
A memorial service will be held on a date and time to be announced in a future edition of The Day.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
