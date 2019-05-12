Home

Carol Ann Peffley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Carol Ann Peffley Obituary
Groton - Carol Ann Peffley, 83, of Groton passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Harbor Village in New London.

She was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Ethel (Small) Hoch.

Carol Ann is survived by her husband Donald Peffley of Groton.

A memorial service will be held on a date and time to be announced in a future edition of The Day.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
