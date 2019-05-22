Groton - Carol Ann Peffley, 83, of Groton passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Harbor Village in New London.



She was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Ethel (Small) Hoch.



Upon receiving her bachelor's degree in education, Carol worked as a teacher in various school districts over the years. She spent her life serving God in many ways and was a member of Young Life, Wycliffe Bible Translators, and was also a member of the Groton Bible Chapel and Grace Fellowship.



Carol Ann had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the piano and the accordion.



She met her husband Donald Peffley in Seattle, Washington and they later married Aug. 23, 1968. They eventually moved back east and settled in Groton and raised their two sons.



Carol Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Peffley of Groton; her two sons, Scott Peffley (Lyanne) of Manchester and Roger Peffley of N.Y.; her grandson Luke Peffley; her brother David Hoch of Fishers Island, N.Y.; and her sisters, Barbara Hoch of Fishers Island, N.Y., and Susanae Glovacki of Greenfield, Mass.



She was predeceased by her brother Richard Hoch.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. There are no calling hours. Burial in Fishers Island will be private.



Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook. Published in The Day on May 22, 2019