|
|
Essex - Carol Dwight Woodward Schneider, 85, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was receiving treatments for several medical conditions that simply overwhelmed her strength, courage, and determination. She was able to recognize the love of many of her friends and family in her last days.
Carol was born March 11, 1934, in Chicago, Ill. to Arthur Baker Woodward and Muriel Celia Woodward. She had an older brother, Arthur Hadley Woodward.
Carol attended Denison College in Granville, Ohio, graduating in 1956. After college she worked with great talent and passion in the art department of Redbook Magazine in New York.
Carol married Richard Hess and they had two children, Adam and Sarah.
In 1979, Carol married Robert Schneider and they lived in Ridgefield and then Lyme.
Carol was a gifted painter. Many of her paintings are hanging in the homes of her family members and friends. Carol studied painting at the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts.
Carol was also an accomplished photographer, seamstress, and cook. She was renowned for her holiday meals which included french onion soup, osso buco, pear tarts, and chocolate cloud cookies. She loved lemons. She toiled endlessly to turn the abundant fruits of Bob's gardens into meals and canned goods.
For the past twelve years, Carol lived in Essex.
Carol is predeceased by her husband Robert Schneider; and her brother Arthur Woodward of Palm Desert, Calif.
Carol is survived by her stepdaughter and stepson, Lisa Berman and Robert Schneider; son-in law Jeff Berman; daughter-in law Maggie Cataldi; nieces, Ellen Woodward, Doni Raff, and Diane Woodward; and three grandchildren.
The memorial service for Carol will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Essex Meadows in Essex.
Published in The Day on Feb. 11, 2020