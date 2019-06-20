Home

Carol E. Cable


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol E. Cable Obituary
New London - Carol E. Cable was born March 22, 1925, in New London, passed away June 17, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton. She was the daughter of Charles and Diane (Weaver) Belcher.

She is survived by four children, Gary M. Cable of Hartley, Del., John D. Cable of Clarksville, Tenn., Beverly J. Meese of Kingsland, Ga., Carol L. Benson of Groton; and 12 grandchildren, Betty Maynard Lavoie, Jennifer Crow, Vanessa Holzwarth, Rachel Spakowski, Shannon Benson, Jeremy Benson, Melody Head, Monica Lauer, Amanda Barnes, Melinda Byrne, Timothy Cable, Cynthia Cable; 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four children, Wendy Rogers, Jessica Brodeur, Carl Cable and Diane Cable.

There are no calling hours and the burial is private.

Byles Funeral is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on June 20, 2019
