Wallingford - Carol E. Hass, 90, of Ashlar Village in Wallingford, departed this life May 31, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Carl Hass.
Carol is survived by her sons, Richard (Maya) Hass and the Reverend Robert (Sally) Hass; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; a sister Paula (James) Devine and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 235 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford.
The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Day on June 5, 2019