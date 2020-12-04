Waterford - Carol Eggleton went home to the Lord unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 85, just nine days shy of her 86th birthday.
She was the daughter of Horace Rogers and Harriet Thompson MacDougall, step daughter of George MacDougall. She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in New London.
Carol married her high school sweetheart, Richard Fain Foster and they went on to raise six daughters. They were involved with the American Quarter Horse Association and very passionate about raising and showing their horses. You could always find them in the barn.
After the death of her first husband, Carol met and married Robert Eggleton and began a new chapter in her life. Carol and Bob traveled and enjoyed their beach community friends.
After the passing of Robert, Carol began yet another chapter of her life enjoying the company of her companion, Stanley Cyrulik. They enjoyed Vermont trips and daily visits to The Shack Restaurant. You would often see them buzzing around Millstone Point in Stan's golf cart. Her daughters are extremely thankful for the companionship and care Stanley provided their mother these last years of her life.
Carol is survived by five of her daughters, Carol Foster Carlos (Ronald Royer), Holly Morgan-Moul (Donald R. Moul II), Jane Foster (Victor S. Nye), Heidi Pope (Gary M. Pope), Jennifer Vaillancourt (Richard G. Vaillancort); and her stepdaughter Donna Bergamo (John Bergamo). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Hill (Jack Hill); as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her infant son; her daughter Patti-Lin Litten; and her husbands, Richard Foster and Robert Eggleton.
A private graveside service will be held Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations can be made in her name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www. neilanfuneralhome.com
