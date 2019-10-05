|
Stonington - Carol J. (Clarke) Gould, 83, beloved wife of Keith A. Gould of Shawondassee Drive in Stonington, passed away at The Westerly Hospital Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Born in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Leah Clarke.
Carol was employed as a Bus Driver for the State of Connecticut for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, knitting and some traveling. She also cherished a longtime friendship with the friends of Bill W.
In addition to her husband, she will be dearly missed by her six children, Donald Pelchat and his friend Marciel, Linda Turano and David, Richard Pelchat and Theresa, Nancy Marino and Joseph, Susan Main and Kenneth and Scott Main and Diana; two step children, Kimberly Wright and Michael and Jeffery Gould and Tanya. She also leaves behind four siblings, Joan McGuire, Joyce Langello, Thomas Clarke, Jr. and Judy Leddy; 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Main and brother Richard Clarke.
We would like to greatly thank the staff of both The Westerly Hospital and Hope Health for their compassion and care during Carol's last days.
Visiting hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, immediately followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at noon. Burial will be at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to, Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or a in memory of Carol.
Published in The Day on Oct. 5, 2019