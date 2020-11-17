1/
Carol J. Knighton
Oakdale - Carol J. Knighton, 68, passed away comfortably at home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after suffering from early on-set Alzheimer's for several years.

She is survived by her daughter Jamie Knighton; grandson Ashton; and granddaughter Kennedy Knighton.

There will be no calling hours, a small graveside burial service for family will be held in the coming days at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Due to the current Coronavirus concerns, she would not have wanted to put family and friends at risk, a memorial service may be held in the future when it is safer to do so.

In lieu of flowers, cards are requested to be sent with a favorite memory or story of my mother included. Donations may also be made in all of the family's memory to help with the cost of a gravestone to Jamie Knighton, 69 Velgouse Rd., Oakdale Ct. 06370. Services are being handled by Montville Church and Allen Funeral Home www.montvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2020.
