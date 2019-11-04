|
Stonington - Carol Jane DeNolfo, 69, of Stonington, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Jenny (née Ostapkevich) Glock.
Her memory will be cherished the most by her four daughters, their husbands, and her beloved grandchildren: Megan and Paterno Quintas of Voluntown and their sons, Taran and Wilem; Hillary and Logan Kidwell of Windermere, Fla. and their children, Tristan and Bronwyn; Bethany and Jason DeNolfo of Brooklyn, Ct. and their children, Keagan and Anastasia; and Brittany DeNolfo and Micah Schmidt of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, Harry and Caryl Glock, Sharon Wildermann, Debbie and Kenny Silvestri, Janice Baker, and Darlene and Frank McDermott. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Luce and brother-in-law Craig Baker.
Countless people will remember Carol as a mom-to-all with an enormous, giving heart. She loved to cook and feed everyone, even if they weren't hungry, particularly with her favorite dish, lobster. She had a special connection with all babies and children. She also took great pride in her thriving garden. She always made an endearing impression on everyone with her silly humor, infectious smile and generous spirit.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
Flowers may be sent to Neilan & Sons or donations in Carol's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared with Carol's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 4, 2019