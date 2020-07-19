Mystic - The beautiful Carol Shasha died at home in Mystic July 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife and companion of Gilbert Shasha for more than 60 years. A famous hostess, skilled practical nurse, published author of short stories, gifted artist, accomplished poet and loving mother, she is survived by her husband and four children: Mark and his wife Danuta Shasha, of Swampscott, Mass., Richard Shasha, of Delray Beach, Fla., Stephen and his wife Tania Shasha, of Dunedin, Fla. and Kathryn Shasha and her husband, Michael Vessicchio, of Bethany. Also surviving her are her much-loved grandchildren: Dr. Carolyn Shasha, of Seattle, Wash., Isabelle Shasha, of Winooski, Vt. and Mattia Vessicchio, of Bethany; and her many precious nieces and nephews.



Carol was born to Benjamin and Helen Mc Loughlin, of New London, where she lived for 75 years. She leaves her loving and supportive siblings, her sister Ruth and her husband Dr. Louis Vignati, of Indianapolis, Ind. and her brother Thomas and his wife Nancy Mc Loughlin, of Mystic. In more than 81 years of life, she was never heard to say an unkind word about another human being.



She will be remembered by her immediate family in a service at St. Ann Melkite/Byzantine Church in Waterford, and at a community memorial on a later date.



