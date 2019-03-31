Norwich - Carol (Moran) Leishman passed away Mar. 23, 2019. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born in New York City Sept. 20, 1943, to James and Miriam (Mabel nee Howard). She grew up with her 10 siblings and lived in New York for many years. She lived in Clearwater and West Palm Beach FL upon her retirement. For the past 9 years, Carol made her home with her daughter and son-in-law in Conn. She made friends everywhere she went.



She is survived by her children; Doreen and her husband Ernie Marvin, Thomas and his wife Jennie, and Michelle and her husband Michael Kizun.



Her eight grandchildren, were a source of great joy. She relished her time with them, their phone calls, and going to their activities. Dr. Kastley Marvin LT USN, Stefan Marvin, Maiya Leishman, Belle Leishman, Pearl Leishman, Landon Leishman, Mason Leishman, and Stonington Kizun will treasure the memories of grandma's spirit, humor, tenderness, and fun.



Carol was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine, James, Joan, Dorothy, Delores, and Richard. She is survived by siblings, Bill, Bobby, Sharon, and Patricia and many, many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Terry (Reilly) Paetzel. Also, very special to Carol was her niece through marriage, Melissa (McNally) Franco and husband Walter.



Her family would like to thank the capable and caring staff of Eliza Huntington Home, Orchard Grove Specialty Care Center, Backus Hospital A3 staff, and Dr. Sandeep Varma and staff who so gracefully assisted with her care and living for the past year. Also, her family wants her friends to recognize how much their phone calls and cards meant to her, she was uplifted by each of you.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on April 6th at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carol's name to the Arleen Sheehan Continuing Education Scholarship Fund for the staff at Orchard Grove, 5 Richard Brown Dr. Uncasville, CT 06382.



Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com.