New London - Carol Lita (Resnek) Shafner, 84, of New London, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after a brief, but brave fight with lung cancer.



She was born April 28, 1935, the daughter of Samuel and Bertha (Elgart) Resnek. She began acting in local theater as a child and graduated in 1953 from the High School of Music and Art in NYC. She studied drama at New York University and the University of Connecticut.



After college, Carol continued acting and actively participated in local theatre (The Footlighters), often performing the lead roles in their productions and receiving many awards for her performances. She was also an enthusiastic attendee of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra at the Garde Theatre in New London. Additionally, she became a well know realtor in the area.



Carol was predeceased by her sister, Ina Zack. She is survived by her three children, Diane Zaccaro (John) of Old Lyme, Daniel Shafner of New London, and Nathan Shafner of Waterford, and four grandchildren, Jennifer Zaccaro, Sarena Shafner, Justin Shafner and Noah Shafner. Carol was also survived by her granddogs Rocky, Zingy, and Buddy-all of whom she loved so passionately.



A private graveside service was conducted Wednesday in Beth El Cemetery, Groton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Chabad of Eastern Connecticut, 135 Plant Street, New London, CT. 06320 and Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, 289 State Street, New London, CT. 06320.



A celebration of Carol's life will be announced in a future edition of The Day. Published in The Day on May 12, 2019