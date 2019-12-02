Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol-Lyn Yerkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol-Lyn DeVeau Yerkes


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol-Lyn DeVeau Yerkes Obituary
Voluntown - Carol-Lyn DeVeau Yerkes, 53, passed away peacefully following a long illness Nov. 15, 2019. Born December 15, 1965, she was the daughter of Bernard and Helen Deveau.

She leaves behind a daughter Alisha Yerkes; a son Joseph Klick; a granddaughter Merissa Malboeuf; sisters, Lesa Mazo and Pamela Delaney; and many relatives and friends.

She was a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 478 Union.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Tamarack Lodge in Voluntown.
Published in The Day on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol-Lyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -