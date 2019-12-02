|
Voluntown - Carol-Lyn DeVeau Yerkes, 53, passed away peacefully following a long illness Nov. 15, 2019. Born December 15, 1965, she was the daughter of Bernard and Helen Deveau.
She leaves behind a daughter Alisha Yerkes; a son Joseph Klick; a granddaughter Merissa Malboeuf; sisters, Lesa Mazo and Pamela Delaney; and many relatives and friends.
She was a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 478 Union.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Tamarack Lodge in Voluntown.
Published in The Day on Dec. 2, 2019