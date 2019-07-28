Home

Carol M. Hunter Obituary
New London - Carol M. Hunter, 77, entered eternal rest Friday, July 12, 2019, after a long battle with health challenges. She was born in Mount Olive, N.C. to the late John and Ruth Kelly. She was predeceased by her beloved son Joel Hunter; and brothers, John and Karl Kelly. Carol was a long-time resident of Oakdale before recently moving to Groton. She is a graduate of New London High School and received her surgical nursing degree from L+M Hospital. There she served as a surgical nurse for 42 years before retiring.

Carol Hunter was an incredibly active community member. In addition to her work with L+M, Carol volunteered for various programs, events and organizations. She was a lifetime member of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc, the Norwich NAACP, Eastern Star, and Arabic Court. Carol was also a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church, New London; serving in several of their ministries.

She is survived by her sister Onnie V. Holland (John) of Va.; brother Charles E. Kelly (Rebecca) of New Haven; grandchildren, Jonathan and Christine Hunter of Colo.; two great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Eva Hunter of Colo.; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

A Memorial celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin St, New London. www.lestergeefh.com.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019
