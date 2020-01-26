Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of CAROLE BARNETTE FOX Who Passed Away On January 26, 2013 They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal. But neither time or reason, will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind my smiles. No one knows how many times I have broken down and cried. I want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. CILY I LOVE YOU all the LOVE in the world and beyond. SWASHGOSH WILY
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
