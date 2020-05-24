Carole Jean (Carr) Kotsch
1947 - 2020
South Windsor - Carole Jean (Carr) Kotsch, 72, of South Windsor, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1947, daughter of the late Frederick Lyman Carr and Betty Lou (Godfrey) Carr.

Carole was a strong woman, and through all of her life challenges, she never gave up. She always found a way to put it back together, to put one foot in front of the other and always have a "Plan B." She instilled those values in her daily life and her children, who now each have their own families; and she was proud of their accomplishments over the years. She was incredibly proud to become a great-grandmother, "GG," in her lifetime. She had a special love for those little ones.

Carole had a thirst for knowledge that lasted many decades, as she pursued higher education in her later years. She always loved the art of knowing "why," and the process of learning, especially about psychology, art, music and behavior. She was fascinated by the interaction of the human experience; how everyone's behaviors and influences affect each moment and each other and outcome. She was as intellectual as she was a very sensitive, feeling person. Carole had a softness that was gentle and warm. Sometimes it was a challenge to see or feel that, but her heart was gigantic.

Carole is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Kotsch) Sireci and her husband Gregg; a son, Samuel W. Kotsch III and his wife Andrea; four grandchildren: Samuel W. Kotsch IV, Jonathan A. Kotsch and his wife Karen, Michael Sireci and Carolyn Sireci; two brothers, Marvin Carr and John Carr; a sister, Debra Sousa and her husband Tony; a nephew, Gianni Sousa; a niece, Lauren Carr; and two great-grandchildren, Johanna Kotsch and Ayden Tennison. Carole was predeceased by her brother, James Carr of Butte, Mont.

A special thanks goes to Dr. Levitz and all of the staff at the ICU of Manchester Memorial Hospital. Their efforts were far reaching, and they treated Carole with respect and dignity throughout.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Carole's memory may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection at www.ctcatconnection.org. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
May 23, 2020
Dear Sheri,
I am so so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. My heart goes out to you and your family. Please find comfort that I am thinking of you and know that your mom will forever be in your memories.
Jean Spalla
Friend
May 21, 2020
I Love you Mommy
Sheri
Daughter
