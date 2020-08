Or Copy this URL to Share

Niantic - Carole R. McCarthy, 78, of Niantic, entered eternal life Aug. 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel McCarthy Sr., who survives her. Funeral arrangements are private. A full obituary will appear in The Day at a later date. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.



