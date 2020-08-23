Niantic - Carole R. McCarthy, 78, of Niantic entered eternal life Aug. 14, 2020. She was born May 23, 1942, in New London to Francis E. Ficarra. Raised by her mother and grandparents in what must have been a tough time, shuttled back and forth, she always found the good in talking about those days - having her grandfather behead chickens on Clark Lane to having her girlfriends over while her mom was at work, dressing up in high heels, playing records and then rushing to clean up and put everything back in order before her mother got home.



Band marionette at New London High School, Coke dances at Ocean Beach, cruising Bank Street and State Street with her special lifetime best friend Carolyn Fisher, were all events which made a lifetime of memories and happiness. After high school, Carole married and in quick order had two sons, Todd and Timothy, who became her life for many many years. Tales of summer days at Ocean Beach with her mother and the boys by Vingus Stand always brought a smile. After the boys were grown, she semi-retired to Florida, where she made new friends and memories.



Carole's retirement ended early, when she returned to New London to care for her mother. She moved into Harbor House directly across from her mother. It was there that she happened to meet Dan, who appointed her mother to the landscape committee as chairman and Carole to chairman of the decorations committee. Love ensued; and Dan And Carole were married in October of 2003 in Mystic. Their home was decorated by Carole who enjoyed a new pallet, and it became a loving home for Dan, Carole and their fur-kids, Laddie, Zeus, Clancy, Zoe and Max. Carole loved flowers, which filled her house, and landscaping their property, which was ongoing until the day before she was stricken. Her efforts will live on for years.



Carole is survived by husband Dan; son Tim and partner Kelsey; stepson Dan Jr. and wife Corrine; and grandsons, Ryan and Nicholas; granddaughter Nina; and great-grandchildren, Ariela and Selena. Her beloved son Todd predeceased her in 2008.



Her family wishes to thank the extraordinary efforts of Niantic EMT, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital ER staff, Life Star and Yale Neuro ICU staff who guided the family and cared for Carole through her very difficult final days.



Funeral services and committal will be private. The family asks that any donations be made in Carole's name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store