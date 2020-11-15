Old Lyme - Caroline "Carol" Marsh McCord, 82, of Port Washington, N.Y. and formerly of Old Lyme, died peacefully Nov. 2, 2020, at her home in Port Washington, N.Y. She was the eldest daughter of E. Lea Marsh Jr. of Old Lyme and Ann Letchworth of Springville, N.Y.



Carol attended The Shipley School and graduated from William Smith College. She worked for Little, Brown & Company in Boston until she married David McCord, a systems analyst employed by Chemical Bank in New York City.



Carol loved guinea pigs and non-bearded silkie chickens, which she had raised as a child. She was the very best thank you letter writer, an art no longer practiced by many. Though she lived alone for the last sixteen years of her life, she kept up continual telephone communication with her family in Old Lyme and visited on holidays and important occasions. She was both thrifty and generous. Her needs were simple.



She is survived by her brother Edward G. Marsh and his wife Linda of Old Lyme with their children; as well as Carol's twin sisters, Jane and Elizabeth Marsh, also of Old Lyme.



A memorial service will be held at the Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme at a future date.



