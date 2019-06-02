Noank - Carolyn Ann (Deuble) Crowley, 86, of Noank died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis L. Crowley. She was born in Canton, Ohio, December 27. 1932, the daughter of Norman and Mabel Deuble.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Daniel Crowley of Noank; and her daughter, Jennifer Knight of Ledyard; five grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Eric, Greg, and Amy; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dean Eschliman and Judy Lawrence both of Ohio, and John Deuble of Texas.



Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her biological parents, Harry and Gloine Eschliman, whom she discovered and were reunited with 25 years ago.



Burial in Noank Valley Cemetery will be private for the family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research, c/o , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary