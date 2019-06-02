Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ann Crowley


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Ann Crowley Obituary
Noank - Carolyn Ann (Deuble) Crowley, 86, of Noank died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis L. Crowley. She was born in Canton, Ohio, December 27. 1932, the daughter of Norman and Mabel Deuble.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Daniel Crowley of Noank; and her daughter, Jennifer Knight of Ledyard; five grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Eric, Greg, and Amy; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dean Eschliman and Judy Lawrence both of Ohio, and John Deuble of Texas.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her biological parents, Harry and Gloine Eschliman, whom she discovered and were reunited with 25 years ago.

Burial in Noank Valley Cemetery will be private for the family.

Donations in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research, c/o , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now