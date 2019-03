Mystic - Carolyn Craig Hanley passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home.



She was born Jan. 20, 1923, the daughter of Alice and Charles Craig. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Hanley. Together they raised five children, Richard (deceased), Ralph (Maria), James (Marcia), Carolyn H. Geyer (Peter), and Kevin Forrest (Lori). She has two grandchildren, Bryan Geyer (Heather) and Maria Theresa H. Cook (George); and four great-grandchildren, Harper and Calvin Geyer and Cruz and Zane Cook. She is also survived by her sister, Martha DeVeau (Ambrose); and is predeceased by her brother, Malcolm Craig; and her sister, Ina Peterson.



Carolyn attended Fitch Senior High School, she worked as a bookkeeper and was the neighborhood caregiver for the elderly, for children and pets. She was a local "historian" and loved dancing, traveling, and her "neighborhood turkey family."



A celebration of her life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, 18th Floor, Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108.