Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Carolyn Jean Gordon


1942 - 2019
Carolyn Jean Gordon Obituary
Waterford - Carolyn Jean Gordon, 77, of Waterford, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Greentree Manor after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 3, 1942, to the late Wallace R Beckwith and June Cavanaugh Beckwith. Carolyn was a graduate of New London High School. She was a school bus driver for 43 years.

She married Richard Gordon April 1, 1995, he survives her. She is also survived by three daughters, Jean Maynard (Jim) of Uncasville, Donna Williams of Niantic, Carol Pond (Lyman) of Quaker Hill; a son Reginald Hansen (Angela) of East Hampton; stepdaughter Katherine Falcone of New Jersey; a stepson Steven Gordon of New Jersey; brother James Beckwith (Linda) of Tucson Ariz.; 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her best friend Carole Higgins. She is predeceased by a daughter Brenda Hansen Ike.

The family would like to thank the support from Smilow Cancer Center, Greentree Manor and Jordan Fire Co. number 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Smilow Cancer Center.

Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joseph's Church, New London. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared on Carolyn's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019
