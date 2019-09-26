|
Waterford - Carolyn Jean Gordon, 77, of Waterford, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Greentree Manor after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 3, 1942, to the late Wallace R Beckwith and June Cavanaugh Beckwith. Carolyn was a graduate of New London High School. She was a school bus driver for 43 years.
She married Richard Gordon April 1, 1995, he survives her. She is also survived by three daughters, Jean Maynard (Jim) of Uncasville, Donna Williams of Niantic, Carol Pond (Lyman) of Quaker Hill; a son Reginald Hansen (Angela) of East Hampton; stepdaughter Katherine Falcone of New Jersey; a stepson Steven Gordon of New Jersey; brother James Beckwith (Linda) of Tucson Ariz.; 30 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her best friend Carole Higgins. She is predeceased by a daughter Brenda Hansen Ike.
The family would like to thank the support from Smilow Cancer Center, Greentree Manor and Jordan Fire Co. number 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Smilow Cancer Center.
Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joseph's Church, New London. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019