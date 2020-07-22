Old Lyme - Carolyn Jean Saunders, 75, of Old Lyme died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.
Carolyn was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Springfield, Mass. the daughter of Donald and Faith (Pardee) Clifford. She was employed for many years at Monsanto and then as a home health care aide. She believed in the bond of family and valued dignity. Her life was her sons. Her other interests were gardening and cooking, particularly baking desserts.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Kenneth Green of Old Lyme; her two sons, Jeffrey Miller of Westbrook and Dr. Daniel Saunders of Chester; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Lilly, and Melody; as well as her beloved dog Buster.
A Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Fountain Hill Cemetery. Please come wearing a mask and social distancing will be expected. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for an online guestbook and directions.