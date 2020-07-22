1/1
Carolyn Jean Saunders
1945 - 2020
Old Lyme - Carolyn Jean Saunders, 75, of Old Lyme died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.

Carolyn was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Springfield, Mass. the daughter of Donald and Faith (Pardee) Clifford. She was employed for many years at Monsanto and then as a home health care aide. She believed in the bond of family and valued dignity. Her life was her sons. Her other interests were gardening and cooking, particularly baking desserts.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Kenneth Green of Old Lyme; her two sons, Jeffrey Miller of Westbrook and Dr. Daniel Saunders of Chester; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Lilly, and Melody; as well as her beloved dog Buster.

A Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Fountain Hill Cemetery. Please come wearing a mask and social distancing will be expected. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for an online guestbook and directions.

Published in The Day on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Fountain Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
8604438355
