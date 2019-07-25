Home

Carolyn Joyce O'Leary


1939 - 2019
Carolyn Joyce O'Leary Obituary
Stonington – Stonington – Carolyn Joyce (Woodrow) O'Leary passed away with her family by her side at the Apple Rehab in Watch Hill July 19, 2019.

Carolyn was born in Mystic. She was the wife of the late Daniel J. O'Leary and the daughter of the late Frances and Carroll Woodrow. Carolyn lived her whole life in Stonington where she raised her family.

Carolyn will be best remembered for her love of music, staying up late in the night playing her albums. She also had an enormous love for the Stonington Point and sharing memories of spending time growing up in the Stonington borough.

She is survived by her sister, Gail Woodrow of Stonington; her children, daughters Donna Baker of Stonington and Deborah Kappeler of Bradford, R.I. and son Daniel J. O'Leary III of North Carolina. She had eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Kevin P. O'Leary; two brothers, Roland and Carroll Woodrow; and a sister, Renay Pietrowski.

The family would like to thank the staff of Chestnut Cottage at The Elms and Watch Hill Apple Rehab for their kindness and excellent care.

At the request of the family, services will be private.
Published in The Day on July 25, 2019
