Carolyn Mary Hanley

Carolyn Mary Hanley Obituary
Mystic - Carolyn Mary Hanley, 96, of Mystic died Thursday, Febr. 28, 2019, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Joseph Hanley, who died in February of 1967.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private for the family. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2019
