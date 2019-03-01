|
Mystic - Carolyn Mary Hanley, 96, of Mystic died Thursday, Febr. 28, 2019, at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Joseph Hanley, who died in February of 1967.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private for the family. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2019
