Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Carolyn S. Hare

Carolyn S. Hare Obituary
Lisbon - Carolyn S. (Jones) Hare, 85, of Lisbon died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Groveville, N.J. she was the daughter of the late James and Edith Jones.

Carol was a resident of Lisbon for the past seven years previously residing in Niantic. She was the former owner and operator of Kelly's Deli in Windsor for many years and more recently operated the Rocky Neck Motor Inn in Niantic up until her retirement in 2009.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard Hare; and brother James Jones. Her three children survive her, George J. Hartmann III of Englewood, Fla.; Lynne Krause of Long Beach Township, N.J. and Steven Hartmann (Kathy) of Windsor. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Jack Campbell of Lisbon; grandchildren, Shannen Hartmann, Abbie (Tim) McAleer and Amanda and Michael (Jennifer) Krause; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private for the family.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019
