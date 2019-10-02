Home

Carroll Graham "Gray" Mead


1923 - 2019
Williamsville, Vt. - Carroll Graham "Gray" Mead, 95, of Williamsville, Vt. passed away peacefully at the Vernon Green Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born Christmas Day in 1923, to Howard and Rose Mead of Darien, Conn. He was their little Christmas Carroll. When Carroll became a teenager, he decided it would be easier to go by Graham. His nickname, Gray, is what all friends and family have known him by for the past 80 years.

At 18, Gray headed to Guilford College in North Carolina where he met the love of his life, Nancy. With the commencement of World War II, Gray enlisted in the Navy. Before being shipped out, Nancy and Gray tied the knot and were happily married for 61 years. They were blessed with three children, Bobby, Kenneth and Joyce.

During his 31 years in the Navy, he served as a sonar man and enjoyed traveling the seas on destroyer escorts, submarines, sub tenders and ice breakers. He retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Upon retiring, Gray obtained his teaching degree and with his beloved wife Nancy, taught for 20 years in East Lyme.

After retiring from teaching, Gray and Nancy enjoyed traveling the world and moving to Vermont. The homes of their beloved children and grandchildren were Nancy and Gray's favorite places to visit. Gray had infinite love for his family. They were his pride and joy. There was never a day that went by when he wouldn't share with others about their accomplishments.

After Nancy passed away July 29, 2007, he moved to Vernon Hall. He quickly became a contributing part of this community. Gray was a gifted pianist. He could tickle the ebony and ivory completely by ear. He graced the Vernon Home Community with his talent and will be long remembered for the many hours of enjoyment he gave to his fellow residents.

Gray will be forever loved and missed by his family. He leaves his children and their spouses, Kenneth and Betsy Mead of Washington, D.C. and Joyce and David VanPamelen of Newfane, Vt. Additionally, he is survived by his granddaughters and their spouses, Hillary and David Ziegler and Jennifer and Eddie Dunn, and great-grandchildren, Owen Ziegler, Keelin Dunn and Connor Dunn all of Va. He was predeceased by his son Bobby; and wife Nancy.

A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 22, at Vernon Hall in Vernon, Vt. His burial was Sept. 23, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to , PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675 or K9s For Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org.

To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019
