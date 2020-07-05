1/1
Cass R. Wolfenbarger III
Mystic - Cass R. Wolfenbarger III, 58, of 22 Irving Street, Mystic, passed away tragically June 28, 2020, of a motorcycle accident. He was born June 21, 1962, in New London, the son of Jack Earl and Ann Wolfenbarger.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Christine Wolfenbarger; his son Cass Wolfenbarger V, of Mystic; James Nigrelli, of Florida: daughter Tonya Whitmarsh, of Fall River, Mass.; his sisters, Pam Gore, of Groton and Jackie Barker, of Groton; his brother Kevin Leyland, of Colchester; his grandchildren, Brock, Gregory and Trevor; and his three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The loves of his life were his family, his dogs and his motorcycle.

Donations to Cass's memory can be sent to Pam Gore, 78 Elderkin Avenue, Groton CT 06340. Funeral services will be private for the family. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
