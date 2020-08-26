Waterford - Catherine Ann "Cathy" (Coffey) Dole, 51, died Aug. 24, 2020, surrounded by family in New London. Cathy grew up in Uncasville and lived in Waterford for the last 15 years.



Cathy earned an associate degree in Business Administration from Three Rivers Community College. She has been a secretary at many locations including a few departments at Foxwoods, the tutoring center at Three Rivers, and most recently held the title of bookkeeper at Girard Nissan in Groton. Cathy was a dedicated employee.



Cathy had many passions, to name a few of the most important ones: camping/spending time with her large family, going to the beach, vacationing in Maine and New Hampshire, cooking enough food to feed a National Guard unit, creating fantastical stories, and helping anyone and everyone that needed an ear to vent to, shoulder to cry on, or even just a hot meal and some good company.



She is survived by her husband Rory Dole Sr.; her daughter Amber Steady and her husband Joe; stepchildren Rory Jr., Allyson and her fiancé Jon; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Jackson; her sister Patty Solovei and her husband Chris; two nephews, Ryan and Jacob; and a large collection of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the world.



A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Comstock Cemetery in Uncasville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter, humane society, or wildlife sanctuary, since Cathy had such a passion and love of animals.



