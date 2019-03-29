Waterford - Catherine Bontempi, age 102, of North Massapequa, N.Y. passed away Mar. 24, 2019 at her daughter's home in Waterford.



She was born Aug. 13, 1916, to Angelina and James Zana in Hyde Park, Pa.



Catherine met the love of her life, Evo Bontempi, at a firemen's dance in New York on a Saturday. Sunday, the "gang" went to Jones Beach. Monday, he drove her to the train station, she needed to get home for her sister's wedding in western Pa. The day after the wedding, Evo showed up on her front porch. They were married June 6, 1942.



Evo and Catherine honeymooned in Niagara Falls, that was the last time she was alone with Evo. She moved into the little house on Richmond Ave. with her new husband and his mother. They had two children right away before he left for the Navy and two more when he came back. For the next 30 years, it was all about family.



Once her kids were out of the house, Catherine got very busy. She becomes more involved with the church, Rosary Society, Legion of Mary, The Altar group, art classes and then, discovered Square Dancing. Evo would have been happy to stay home but Catherine had the wanderlust and he couldn't keep her down. They bought an RV and started to travel. Between trips with the church, the square dancers (The Twirlaways) and visiting friends and family, she got to travel all over the U.S.A and the World!



She had a childlike enthusiasm for everything and was always looking for some kind of adventure. She parasailed and climbed a rock wall well into her 90's; she would have sky-dived, if her family didn't intervene. Her two favorite phrases were "What are we doing today?" and "I'll have a cup of coffee."



Catherine is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her four children, Robert, Virginia Dondero, James and his wife Danielle, and Rosemary and her husband Arnold Benak Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dominica, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Hospice and all the caregivers that helped the past two years after her stroke. True to her nature, she called every one of them her friend.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 5, 2019, at the Maria Regina RC Church in Seaford, NY. Interment will follow the mass immediately at the National Cemetery in East Farmingdale (Pinelawn).



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2019