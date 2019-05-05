New London - Catherine Czepiga Merola, 101, of North Haven, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford with her family by her side.



She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas P. Merola, Sr. Catherine was born in New Haven March 4, 1918, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Froncek Czepiga. She was a member of the North Haven Republican Town Committee, member of the former St. Barnabas Women's Club, worked the voting polls in North Haven for many years, receiving a "Special Recognition" from the town. Catherine loved to travel, but most of all she enjoyed her family, whom she loved unconditionally.



Beloved mother of Mary Jane Mulligan and Ret. North Haven Fire Chief, Nicholas Merola, Jr. (Therese); loving grandmother of Debra Merola-Boutin (Paul), Nicholas J. Merola (Carol), Richard Mulligan III (Eleanor), David Merola (Jennifer) and Shawn Mulligan; great-grandmother of Casey, Christopher, Marissa, Nicholas, Spencer, MacKenzie, Joshua, Emily, Sabrina, Luca and Lillianna. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Mulligan, Jr.; sister, Mary D'Agostino; and brothers, John & Anthony Czepiga.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of the Quinnipiac Valley Center for the excellent comfort and care they provided to Catherine.



The visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Day on May 5, 2019