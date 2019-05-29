|
Waterford - Catherine "Cat" Elise Brown, 30, of Waterford, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was born Sept. 16, 1988, in New London, the daughter of David and Elaine (Moreau) Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Paul Church, Waterford. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
