Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Catherine Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Church
Waterford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Elise "Cat" Brown


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Elise "Cat" Brown Obituary
Waterford - Catherine "Cat" Elise Brown, 30, of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 27, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long and courageous fight with multiple illnesses. Cat was a fighter and always kept her daughter Maya in mind while fighting for her life during all of her hospital stays throughout the years.

She was born Sept. 16, 1988, in New London, the daughter of David and Elaine (Moreau) Brown.

Cat had a tremendous work ethic and loved going to work as a server at the Mystic Marriott's Octagon Restaurant. She always took exceptional pride in her work and never thought twice about helping someone in need. She had a creative mind with an eye for decorating. Cat could always brighten any room she walked into with her sparkly personality and touch of sass. Above all else, Cat loved being a mom. The day Maya was born was the happiest day of her life.

Besides her daughter Maya, she is survived by her mom Elaine Brown; her dad David Brown; her stepfather Dan Vine; her sisters, Meagan Brown and Maria Kurisoo; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Paul Church, Waterford. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.

Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now