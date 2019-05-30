Waterford - Catherine "Cat" Elise Brown, 30, of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 27, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long and courageous fight with multiple illnesses. Cat was a fighter and always kept her daughter Maya in mind while fighting for her life during all of her hospital stays throughout the years.



She was born Sept. 16, 1988, in New London, the daughter of David and Elaine (Moreau) Brown.



Cat had a tremendous work ethic and loved going to work as a server at the Mystic Marriott's Octagon Restaurant. She always took exceptional pride in her work and never thought twice about helping someone in need. She had a creative mind with an eye for decorating. Cat could always brighten any room she walked into with her sparkly personality and touch of sass. Above all else, Cat loved being a mom. The day Maya was born was the happiest day of her life.



Besides her daughter Maya, she is survived by her mom Elaine Brown; her dad David Brown; her stepfather Dan Vine; her sisters, Meagan Brown and Maria Kurisoo; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Paul Church, Waterford. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.



Published in The Day on May 30, 2019