Waterford - Catherine Lester Arnold, of Waterford and Venice Fla. was born in Tarrytown, N.Y. April 28, 1930. She passed away peacefully April 15, 2020 in her home in Florida.
On the day her family was to celebrate her 90th birthday, we gathered instead to lay her to rest beside her husband Theodore James Arnold whom she shared fifty years of marriage with. Together they raised three daughters, Kathleen Leone of Jacksonville, N.C., Laura Koziatek of Venice, Fla., and Betsy Wanstall of Weeki Wachee, Fla.
Catherine grew up with three brothers, John, Joseph and Frank Lester who along with their wives predeceased her.
Mom loved spending time with all seven grandchildren, Adam, Ellen, Scott and Jack Koziatek, Michelle and Billy Wanstall and Maryann Arnold Martin. Grandma was promoted to "GG" with the addition of four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Brett, Daniel and Levi.
GG had a great sense of humor and could easily be encouraged to share in family time, antics and adventures. Mom was always sharp as a tack and counted on for her opinions on multiple subjects. Her favorite mantra and fear of "being a burden" was a joke as she was the rock of the family. Kay found joys with her time spent at the senior center, and volunteering at meals on wheels. She would often speak fondly of her friends there and in her exercise classes and card club.
As teenagers we would try and keep secrets from her…"impossible". As we grew up, we shared secrets with her. Life continues to evolve but there will never be a day she will not be missed.
In light of the Covid-19 experience we will plan a Celebration of Life for our wonderful mother at a later date.
Thomas L. Neilan & sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2020