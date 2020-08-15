1/
Catherine Pauline "Cat" Piasta
Groton - Catherine Pauline "Cat" Piasta, 61, of Groton died Aug. 7, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Born in Yonkers, N.Y. she was the daughter of Loraine "Lori" and Jack Callahan.

Catherine attended Elmira College and was a graduate of Connecticut College where she received a degree in child development. She worked as an elementary school teacher for the East Lyme school district and was loved greatly by all her students. From August 2010 until her passing she was employed by Compass Group located at Electric Boat in New London, as an adored barista.

Cat had a charm unmatched by many, a beautiful soul that truly cared about everyone she met, a smile that could light up any room, and a heart of gold. She loved making everyone feel special, all the while not realizing how invaluable her presence was. She loved reading, great restaurants, walking, the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and most of all her dog Seamus.

Catherine was the wife to the late Wallace Ackerman, and predeceased by her stepfather Jack Callahan; and brothers, Michael Piasta and Paul Piasta. She is survived by her mother Lori Callahan; and brother John Piasta.

A memorial service has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus and will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice.

Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2020.
