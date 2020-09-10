1/1
Catherine Ruth "Kay" Plumstead Avery
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uncasville - Catherine Ruth "Kay" Plumstead Avery passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her family Sept. 8, 2020. Kay was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Noank to William and Jessie Carson Plumstead.

She married Frederick H. Avery Sr. April 23, 1949, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Noank. Kay was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist in Uncasville for many years, was a member of the Noank Historical Society, and was a Drum Majorette for the Noank American Legion Marching Band.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Avery and son-in-law John Fay; daughter Michele Avery and fiancé Troy Beers; son Michael Avery and his partner Sheryl Heller; and daughter-in-law Pam Bonanno Avery. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Avery, Robert Avery, Maelen Avery-Lewis, Jason Avery; and great-grandson Harrison. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Avery Sr.; her son, Frederick Avery Jr.; her brother William Plumstead; and her sister Genevieve Plumstead.

She lived in Montville for over 63 years and was a proud wife of a Connecticut State Police Officer.

Kay loved Saturday evening card games with cousins and friends. She loved to wear red, white and blue as she was very patriotic, and she very much enjoyed the annual Noank Memorial Day Parade.

She was a very good dancer and loved to play the piano and sing. She enjoyed her lifelong friends from the Fitch High School class of 1948. Kay especially enjoyed traveling the U.S. camping or RVing.

Kay and Fred had the reputation of hosting the best Fourth of July picnics and pool parties.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Kay's memory to St. John the Evangelist in Uncasville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved