Uncasville - Catherine Ruth "Kay" Plumstead Avery passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her family Sept. 8, 2020. Kay was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Noank to William and Jessie Carson Plumstead.



She married Frederick H. Avery Sr. April 23, 1949, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Noank. Kay was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist in Uncasville for many years, was a member of the Noank Historical Society, and was a Drum Majorette for the Noank American Legion Marching Band.



She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Avery and son-in-law John Fay; daughter Michele Avery and fiancé Troy Beers; son Michael Avery and his partner Sheryl Heller; and daughter-in-law Pam Bonanno Avery. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Avery, Robert Avery, Maelen Avery-Lewis, Jason Avery; and great-grandson Harrison. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Avery Sr.; her son, Frederick Avery Jr.; her brother William Plumstead; and her sister Genevieve Plumstead.



She lived in Montville for over 63 years and was a proud wife of a Connecticut State Police Officer.



Kay loved Saturday evening card games with cousins and friends. She loved to wear red, white and blue as she was very patriotic, and she very much enjoyed the annual Noank Memorial Day Parade.



She was a very good dancer and loved to play the piano and sing. She enjoyed her lifelong friends from the Fitch High School class of 1948. Kay especially enjoyed traveling the U.S. camping or RVing.



Kay and Fred had the reputation of hosting the best Fourth of July picnics and pool parties.



Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Kay's memory to St. John the Evangelist in Uncasville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store