1/1
Catherine V. LaSala
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Catherine V. LaSala, 96, returned to God Oct. 2, 2020, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born March 7, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Herbert and Ada (Kitz) Burns. She was predeceased by her parents; five siblings; and her husband, Charles LaSala. She is survived her sister Margaret McGrane of Florida; her four children: Ann Marie Sosin of Uncasville, Carl (Karen) LaSala of Missouri, Joseph (Patricia) LaSala of California and Michael (Laramie) LaSala of Florida; plus grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Her burial, with her husband in Florida will be private. The family would like to thank the third floor nurses and aids at Bride Brook Nursing Home in Niantic for all the loving years of care they gave her. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved