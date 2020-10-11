Niantic - Catherine V. LaSala, 96, returned to God Oct. 2, 2020, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born March 7, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Herbert and Ada (Kitz) Burns. She was predeceased by her parents; five siblings; and her husband, Charles LaSala. She is survived her sister Margaret McGrane of Florida; her four children: Ann Marie Sosin of Uncasville, Carl (Karen) LaSala of Missouri, Joseph (Patricia) LaSala of California and Michael (Laramie) LaSala of Florida; plus grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Her burial, with her husband in Florida will be private. The family would like to thank the third floor nurses and aids at Bride Brook Nursing Home in Niantic for all the loving years of care they gave her. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.



