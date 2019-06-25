East Lyme - Catherine (Searl) Vescovi, 65, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Born in New London, daughter of the late Fred and Eleanor (Tudisca) Searl, she was a 1972 graduate of Waterford High School where she was active in their field hockey program. She also enjoyed tennis, was an avid motorcyclist and lived in East Lyme for many years.



Catherine worked for the former Southern New England Telephone and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in New London and loved spending time with family.



She was a devoted wife of forty-five years to her husband, Richard Vescovi. She also leaves a sister, Patricia Cunningham of Griswold; and a nephew, John Searl of Dillon, S.C.; her sister-in-law and her husband, Joann and Bill Mahn of Waterford; a nephew William and his wife Cindy Mahn of Montville; two nephews, Chris Mahn and Jason Pelletier both of Groto;, and a niece, Cheryl Zollars of Ohio.



Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, with a Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, all in New London.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, the Lupus Foundation, 65 High Ridge Road, Box 395, Stamford, CT 06905 or the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 230 Waterford, Parkway South, Waterford, CT.