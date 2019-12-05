|
Niantic - "Snowflakes are snow angels blowing kisses from heaven."
As the winter's first snow silently swirled around, Catherine "Katie" (Dudack) Wallack, 95, of Niantic slipped peacefully away Dec. 2, 2019, to become one of heaven's newest angels. There is no doubt she was welcomed with loving arms by her late husband Peter Wallack to whom she was married for 66 wonderful years.
Born April 24, 1924, to Stephen and Sarah (Ringrose) Dudack in New Britain, Katie was the oldest daughter of five children. She was a graduate of New Britain High School and earned her nursing degree at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford.
Katie married her high school sweetheart, Pete in 1948. From that point on, they embarked on a life adventure together anchored by their strong faith and filled with family, travel and company relocations with Pete's career at General Motors. She and Pete raised their eight children in Bristol, Conn., Catawba Island near Port Clinton, Ohio, and Westfield, N.J. Since the 1950s, summers were cherished at Black Point Beach in Niantic. Katie was one of the longest living residents at Black Point having summered there as a child. The family "cottage" became a gathering place for Fourth of July and other milestone summer celebrations. Wishing every day was summer and that her beloved "cottage" was bustling with her children and their families, Katie and Pete retired to Niantic.
Katie loved being a mother and grandmother. She will be remembered as the loving and supportive mother of eight children, and eight sons and daughters-in-law, as well as the proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and three great-grandsons. She often jaunted around the country to celebrate the arrival of new grand babies or attend her grandchildren's First Communions, Confirmations, concerts, sporting events and graduations.
Although she measured 4'-10", Katie stood tall with her sense of style and confidence. A born conversationalist, her sweet, easy-going, and free-spirited personality put people at ease and helped her make friends easily. She was genuinely interested in everyone with whom she spoke. She lived a life filled with love and generosity, and shared this abundantly with her family, friends, the Church, the missions and many more. Throughout her life, she attended daily Mass either in person or via EWTN during her later years. Her prayer list for others was always full.
She loved feeding her birds in the backyard or on the beach. She enjoyed anything Irish, her signature color bright pink apparel or a hearty cup of clam chowder. She was always up for a road trip or adventure, be it a shopping trip to check out the latest fashions, lunch at The Shack after Sunday Mass, or catching a glimpse of the ocean at the closest Rhode Island beach.
Her family will miss their matriarch's bright smile that guided them for 70 years and showed them how to live life to the fullest.
She is survived by her children Peter (Ellen Tepper) of Boston, Mass., Mary Schlegel of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Judith Moor (Joel) of Columbus, Ohio, John "Jack" (Pam Belden) of Ridgewood, N.J., Jane Guzauskas (Dan) of Anchorage, Alaska, Sarah Horton (Tim) of Stowe, Vt., Teresa Waldron (Peter) of Allentown, Pa, and William "Bill" (Amy King) of Stamford; grandchildren, Timothy Wallack (Andrea Zambrano), Ben Schlegel, Andy Schlegel, Guinevere Schlegel Steensen (Michael), Emily Wallack, Christopher Wallack, Allison Wallack, Sam Guzauskas (Jessica), Dave Guzauskas, Katrina Horton Handwerger (Ben), Nathaniel Horton, Madaline Waldron, Sophia Waldron, Andrew Waldron and Michelle Wallack; great-grandchildren, Aden, Elias and Oliver Steensen. She also was the Aunt to 17 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Gerry Barrett, Katie's care companion for more than five years and the staff at Crescent Point.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen Dudack and Rev. William Dudack; sisters, Mary Casey (Gerry) and Sarah "Sally" Carroll (Jim); son-in-law Rick Schlegel; and in-laws Helen Wallack, Mildred Rental (Chet), Lovey Mendillo (Vincent) and John Wallack (Nancy Lovis).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Kindly omit flowers. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katie: Eternal Word Television Network (ETWN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL, 35210
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019