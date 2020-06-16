Ledyard - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cathy M. Gray, 64, June 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in Virginia Beach, Va. to the late Marie (Wheelock) and Robert L. Wood. A brother predeceased her. She lived in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Va. for many years before moving to southeastern Connecticut, and then, eventually moving to Brattleboro, Vt.



Cathy is survived by her loving daughters, Crystal Walker (Richard), of Ledyard and Susan Dehler (Casey), of Bellow Falls, Vt.; along with three brothers, one sister; and many with nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend our most sincere thanks to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Waterford, along with Dr. Bulgaru and her nurses, Denise and Margaret. They would also like to thank Masonicare Home Health & Hospice and her nurses, Diane and Jenn, for taking such good care of her.



In the lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.



